It is necessary to keep fighting coronavirus – President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – It is necessary not to let up and keep fighting coronavirus. It also must be the key task for the new Government, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the Majilis meeting, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The world is facing a new coronavirus outbreak. Kazakhstan sees a spike in cases with over two thousand cases reported each day. The COVID-19 case tally exceeded one million since the pandemic. Therefore, it is necessary not to let up and keep fighting the virus. It also must be the key task for the new Government,» said the Head of State.

Head of State Tokayev instructed the National Bank and Agency for the Regulation and Development of the Financial Market to ensure the stability of monetary market until the full restoration of trust to the tenge from domestic and foreign market participants.