It is necessary to mobilize the efforts of scientists and imams - Kazakh Religion Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Nurlan Yermekbayev, it is necessary to mobilize scientists for the revival of the Islamic heritage.

Speaking at the Forum of Muslim scientists of Eurasia that opened in Astana today, Kazakhstan's Minister of Religious Affairs and Civil Society said that in order to educate the people about the religious traditions it is necessary to mobilize scholars and imams who know the Koran and hadith and also to work in terms of reviving the rich Islamic heritage.

The Minister stressed that the most important thing we can draw from religion is the moral and ethical values.

According to Nurlan Yermekbayev, Kazakhstan's model of the interethnic and intra-religious accord has received worldwide recognition.

The Minister also noted that located in the heart of Eurasia, Astana is now a global platform for dialogue between religions.

In conclusion of his speech, Minister Yermekbayev stressed that today it is necessary to unite efforts to form a positive image of Islam as a religion of peace, humanism, and justice, and expressed confidence that the Forum in Astana will contribute to the achievement of these goals, adding that Kazakhstan is ready to do its part in this important work.