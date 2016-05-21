It is necessary to save the right to private ownership of land in Kazakhstan, Deputy Minister of Justice

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It is necessary to save the right to private ownership of land in Kazakhstan, said a member of the Commission on Land Reform, Deputy Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan Zauresh Baimoldina.

According to her, people should not raise the question of private property abolition.

"This means that we are simply going to take away property from a farmer who is earning a living owing to land. For him, it is the largest property object. We cannot take away what already belongs to people. It is not unacceptable in our country," said Z.Baimoldina during 2nd sitting of the Land Reform Commission under the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

She also informed that private property in Kazakhstan is allowed by the Constitution and the Land Code.

Baimoldina expressed the view that the Land Code provides for a list of references which say that land parcels cannot be privately owned.

Today, speakers drew attention to pastures and grasslands. The article 26th of the Land Code says that pastures and grasslands, used and adapted to the needs of the population, are not available for the separate property ownership by citizens and non-state entities.