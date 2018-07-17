It is necessary to use all reserves for SMEs devpt: Nazarbayev

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan said that it is necessary to use all reserves for the development of small and medium-sized businesses, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In recent social initiatives, we have removed income tax at all. We disburse microloans as per the Business Roadmap, provide subsidies. [Therefore], I have to demand productivity from the businesses," Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said at a meeting on the socio-economic development of Pavlodar region.

The President underlined that it is necessary to use all reserves for the development of small and medium-sized businesses, and the increase in business activity.

"I have continually helped, put inspections on hold. I have repeatedly said that in the top countries, in Germany for instance, 70 percent of the economy is based on small and medium-sized businesses. (...) Let's help SMEs develop and grow," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.