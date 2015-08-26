EN
    12:52, 26 August 2015 | GMT +6

    It is time to start a new page in the bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Pakistan - President Nazarbayev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "In light of new realities, it is time to start a new page in the bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Pakistan," said the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at the meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif which was held in Akorda.

    "Mr. Prime Minister, let me once again warmly welcome you and the members of the Pakistani delegation. I am sure that your visit is a good fresh impetus to revitalize our relations which we laid in 1992. I remember that meeting. Kazakhstan will never forget that Pakistan is one of the first countries which supported our independence," said Nursultan Nazarbayev. The Head of State expressed confidence that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif's visit to Kazakhstan will contribute to further development of relations between the two countries.

