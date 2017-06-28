It rains in Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On June 28, the passage of atmospheric fronts will keep the weather unstable for most of the country as scattered rains, thunderstorms, winds and hails are expected. Dry weather is holding in the west and south of Kazakhstan only.

According to Kazhydromet, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s in some areas of Pavlodar and Akmola regions at night.

Such 15-20 m/s strong wind is also expected in East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl and Karaganda regions. It may hail there.

In North Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions, the wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s as well.

Atyrau region and some areas of West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions will see intense heat In the afternoon.

Attention: a high risk of fire remains in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions during the day.