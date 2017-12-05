EN
    15:13, 05 December 2017 | GMT +6

    It's tea time! Astana hosts Turkish Tea Festival

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Turkish Tea Festival is underway at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University in the Kazakh capital city, Kazinform reports.

    The festival was organized to give Kazakhstanis an insight into peculiarities and characteristics of the Turkish tea.

    15 types of this herb drink are on display at the exhibition - some are used to treat skin conditions, others to help with stomach aches.

    At the exhibition, it was noted that the Turkish tea is so special because it is grown in the continental climate.

    As a reminder, last year the Eurasian National University welcomed the tea festival arranged by the Korean and Turkish Cultural Centers and the Confucius Institute under the University.








