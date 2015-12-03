It’s three in a row for Barys now (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys is just a type of teams that do not quit, they just apply more pressure to turn the situation their way.

Today, the team hosted Slovan from Bratislava, and the match was supposed to be an offensive fest because both teams are fighting for the playoff zone.

Thus, after the first 20 minutes of the match the game was tied 2:2. Ziga Jeglic and Vaclav Nedorost scored for Slovan and Maxim Khudyakov and Ilya Lobanov scored for Barys. The second period of the game did not disappoint either, because both teams continued to preach their offensive styles, which people always tend to approve.

Kevin Dallman gave Barys a lead early in the second period during the power play. However, given the way both teams played the fans could hope to see more goals, and they did, when Pavol Skalicky scored for Sllovan making the score 3:3. Roman Starchenko scored again about two minutes before the end of the second period to give Barys an advantage for just around one minute when Tomas Starosta evened the score again.

Thus, tied 4:4 after the second period the teams paused the constant onslaught but they did not stop to play spectacularly, just like all sport fans like. And as we all know "show must go on", and the teams needed an extra time to decide the fate of this clash.

Unfortunately for Slovan, Barys' Maxim Khudyakov was too much for them today when he rebounded the puck and hit the top corner over the Slovan goalie's left shoulder, and justly he was named the best Barys player of the game securing the victory and two points earned in the extra period for Astana team.