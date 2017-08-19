It's time to manufacture own farming machinery - Nursultan Nazarbayev

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev supposes that the time has come for Kazakhstan to start producing its own agricultural machinery, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the meeting between the Head of State and the farmers of Akmola region, they drew attention to the production of agricultural equipment. For instance, Director of Vector Combine Plant LLP Shota Jahutashvili said that the company is capable of manufacturing 300 harvesting machines a year. Next year, this figure is expected to increase up to 500 units.

"The home-made harvesters are much cheaper than the imported ones. In addition, it will not be hard to find spare parts in case of any failure. The harvesters from abroad are assembled to operate in a humid climate. Our climate is dry, and there is much to gain from our own equipment," one of the farmers stated.

In the meantime, Nursultan Nazarbayev said it's time to manufacture our own agricultural machinery and all conditions required for this will be provided.

Along with this, the Head of State raised the issue of the development of agricultural cooperatives and the optimization of large companies. In addition, the President congratulated the Hero of Socialist Labor, Citizen of Honor of the Akmola region, Director of Izhevsky company Ibragim Zhangorazov on the occasion of his 80th birthday.