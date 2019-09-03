EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:26, 03 September 2019 | GMT +6

    IT School for gifted kids opens in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    TEMIRTAU. KAZINFORM A regional specialized boarding school Smart Technologies was inaugurated in Temirtau, Karaganda region.

    400 children entered the new school equipped with up-to-date technologies and appliances. Students will be taught in three languages: Kazakh, Russian and English. From the 5th grade, children will dive into new disciplines and programming languages.

    Besides, there are two sports halls, an assembly hall, a dormitory, and a canteen.



    Tags:
    Karaganda region Education Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!