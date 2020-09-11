EN
    11:34, 11 September 2020 | GMT +6

    IT services cross KZT150bn in Kazakhstan in 6 months

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the six months of 2020, the amount of services rendered in the computer programming and advice area has exceeded KZT150bn, Kazinform cites energyprom.kz.

    In the first half of 2020, the amount of services rendered in computer programming and advice and similar services has amounted to 153.5 billion tenge, up by 38.9% than a year before. It is said that the field has been observed increase for the fifth consecutive year.

    According to energyprom.kz, almost 90% of the total amount of services falls on Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities – KZT69.5bn and KZT68.1bn, respectively.

    It is also noted that with KZT65.8bn software development represents most of the overall computing services in the country, rising by 17.5% compared to January-June 2019. It is followed by IT advice and assistance and software maintenance.

