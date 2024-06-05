Set to be flagship of medical practice and science in the region, President on new corpus of National Research Oncological Center

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan got familiarized with the construction of a new corpus of the National Research Oncological Center, set to be unveiled this August, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Photo: Akorda

The building with an area of over 58 thousand sq.m. will host an inpatient facility for 210 beds, including 24 anesthesiology, resuscitation and intensive care ones, as well as 150 day care beds. The facility is set to handle six thousand admissions each year.

Photo: Akorda

The Head of State was also informed that the new corpus will boast all unique world technologies of diagnostics and treatment of malignant tumors. The facility is to provide conditions to conduct scientific studies, scientific and technical programs as well as educational practice.

With the corpus’s inauguration, the Oncological Center is set to run into a national focal point to create an integral model of cancer care provision, covering both the primary healthcare system and all the regional oncological medical facilities.

Photo: Akorda

The inpatient facility will include centers for treatment of head and neck tumors, thoracic and abdominal oncology, oncourology, mammology, oncogynecology, orthopedic oncology and oncohematology.

During the meeting with the personnel, the Head of State noted that the construction of the corpus will allow to qualitatively address the priority tasks in the health field.

Photo: Akorda

I congratulate everyone on this unique medical facility. There are a few such facilities in the world. Definitely, it will be a flagship of medical practice and science in our region, said Tokayev.

The Head of State drew attention to the need to meet strictly the deadlines and quality standards in the Center’s operation.