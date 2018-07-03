IT solutions expo kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An exhibition featuring the country's IT solutions and technologies has started its work in Astana. It is being held at the Astana Hub.



"It showcases different IT technologies, developed and being used by the country's companies. For example, work flow solutions and e-work-record book, etc.," Zerde Holding chief manager Moldanysh Orynbek told.







The two-day expo brings together above 40 Kazakhstan-based companies that provide various IT solutions. 900 people applied for participation at large.







According to the organizers, the exhibition is purposed to promote the country's IT solutions, create favorable conditions for competitive recovery of information and communication technologies industry.





