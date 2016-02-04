EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:36, 04 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Italian Ambassador S. Ravagnan visited S Kazakhstan region

    None
    None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Kazakhstan Stefano Ravagnan arrived in South Kazakhstan region with a working trip. The foreign Diplomat met with Governor of the region Beibut Atamkulov.

    The parties discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation, namely in agro-industrial , agricultural products processing, textile, furniture production and high technologies sectors.

    Atamkulov welcomed the cooperation with Italian companies, while the Ambassador noted investment attractiveness of the region and expressed readiness for mutually beneficial partnership, including in cultural issues.

    Besides, the Italian guest surveyed the plant of JSC Shymkent Cement, visited Ontustik Industrial Zone enterprises and met with the students of the M.Auezov South Kazakhstan State University.

    Tags:
    Turkestan region Foreign policy Culture Kazakhstan and Italy Integration News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!