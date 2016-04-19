EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:11, 19 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Italian Ambassador vows to learn Kazakh

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Kazakhstan Stefano Ravagnan vowed to learn the Kazakh language.

    H.E. Ambassador Ravagnan made the promise at a meeting with akim (governor) of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev on Monday (April 18).
    "Ties between our countries develop dynamically. Presently, 33 companies with Italian capital operate in Atyrau region. We are planning to open a consulate in Atyrau in the nearest future. I promise I will learn Kazakh because I really want to and I need it for my everyday work," the foreign diplomat said.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Italy Regions Atyrau region News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!