Italian delegation visits National Defense University

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A meeting between representatives of higher military educational institutions of Kazakhstan and Italy was held at the National Defense University named after the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting, the Italian side made a presentation dedicated to the activity of the Italian Defense Higher Studies Institute of the General Staff of the Italian Armed Forces, its structure and components. The Italian guests were also familiarized with the academic process at the National Defense University based in Nur-Sultan.



Following the results of the meeting the sides agreed to cooperate in the sphere of military education and science.



Additionally, the Italian delegation paid a visit to the Museum of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Military and Historical Museum of the National Military and Patriotic Center.



