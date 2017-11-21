Italian designers take part in Astana fashion week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Fashion Week Astana with the participation of Kazakh and foreign designers has kicked off today in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports

Within the framework of the event, the spring-summer 2018 collections will be shown at Saryarka Mall, one of the largest shopping and entertainment centers of Astana. And on November 22 and 23, there will be a showroom event at the luxurious Rixos Hotel with the participation of Mikhail Kravets, Aida Kaumenova, as well as One to One, Kurak Korpe, Soul's Station, Samidel, Eliz, Mandarin Narbayeva.



Among the guests of Kazakhstan Fashion Week Astana are Italian designers Salvatore Vignola, Federico Barazzo, as well as Minavara and Tiko Nibiridze from Georgia.











Along with presenting their collections, the Kazakh designers will have an opportunity to participate in master classes and have their works reviewed by the IED Istituto Europeo di Design Art Director, Giovanni Ottonello.

