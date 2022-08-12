EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:43, 12 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Italian exports down 2.1% in June after 5 straight gains

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italian exports fell 2.1% in June after five straight monthly gains, ISTAT said Friday, ANSA reports.

    The drop was the same for exports to EU and non-EU countries, the stats agency said, ANSA reports.

    In the second quarter of the year, ISTAT said, exports rose by 6.2%.

    That was down from + 8.0% in the first quarter, it said.
    «The dynamic remains very positive,» ISTAT said.
    On an annual basis, exports rose 21.2% in June.
    This was down from a 29.5% annual gain in May, said the national statistics office.
    Imports fell 1.8% in June over May.





    Photo: www.ansa.it


    Tags:
    World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!