EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:12, 08 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate

    None
    Photo: ansa.it
    ROME. KAZINFORM - The government has abolished the obligation for COVID-19 sufferers to self isolate for at least five days, Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said at the end of Monday's meeting of Premier Giorgia Meloni's cabinet, ANSA reports.

    «The last real COVID ban has been abolished,» Schillaci said.

    «The epidemiological trends, the vaccines and the medicines mean that this measure is no longer necessary.

    «This move makes sense.

    «The health ministry will continue to observe the situation and it will adopt all the necessary measures if they are needed».


    Tags:
    World of Tanks COVID-19 ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!