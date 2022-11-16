EN
    Italian inflation 11.8% in October, highest since 1984

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's annual inflation rate was 11.8% in October, the highest level since March 1984 and up from 8.9% in September, ISTAT said on Wednesday, ANSA reports.

    The national statistics agency revised down the figure after putting the inflation rate at 11.9% in its preliminary estimate.

    It said its consumer price index rose 3.4% in month-on-month terms.

    ISTAT said its trolley index of frequently bought items such as food and household goods increased by 12.6% in October, the highest year-on-year increase since it hit 13% in June 1983.
    Photo: ANSA
