Italian investor injects EUR 4 million in car rental service in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Mayor of Almaty, Bauyrzhan Baibek, has familiarized himself with Kazakhstan's largest car-sharing service, the launch of which was financed by Italian investments, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Anytime car sharing-service makes it possible to rent a car on a per-minute basis. The project was launched as part of the Smart City program.

Trani Vincenzo, a representative of the investor, said that the project sets a particular example of using new technologies, allows citizens saving time and money and decreasing the burden on the road transport infrastructure of the metropolis. A customer can find a car via the mobile application. It should be mentioned that the service customers do not need to fuel or wash the car, pay for parking or leave it at a specific place.

For example, by a rented car, you can move not only within the city but you can also go to the main tourist destinations including Medeu High-Mountain Skating Rink, Big Almaty Lake, and even make a trip to Kapshagay.







As of today, 4 million euros have been invested in the project and 100 new Volkswagen Polo cars are already available. Next year, it is planned to expand the motor pool up to 500 cars and create new jobs. 50 specialists have already been employed in Almaty.

The investor is also considering the possibility of creating an electric scooter service next year.