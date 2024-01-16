Italian magazine Conde Nast Italia features Kazakhstan in top five skiing destinations of the world

Conde Nast Italia has included Kazakhstan in top five skiing destinations of the world, Kazinform News Agency cites the Ministry of tourism and sport of the country.

According to Conde Nast Italia magazine, Shymbulak ski resort was among top five places of the world which is worth a visit for winter sports enthusiasts.

The top-five skiing locations to visit also include Iceland’s Tröllaskagi peninsula, Mount Denali in Alaska, Mount Kazbek, and Zao Onsen Ski Resort in Japan.

Earlier, New York Times featured Almaty in 52 places to go in 2024, and Wanderlust magazine included Kazakhstan in the top 24 must-visit destinations in 2024.