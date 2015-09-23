EN
    15:48, 23 September 2015

    Italian Milan wants to buy Nemanja Maksimovic

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to Calciomercato.com, Italian Milan FC is interested in buying 20-year-old halfback of Astana Nemanja Maksimovic, Sports.kz informs.

    As it was informed, head coach of Milan Sanisha Mihailovic could see the potential of the Astana player when he played for the national team of Serbia. Thus, Milan can propose a five million Euro contract to N. Maksimovic.

    The current contract of N. Maksimovic ends in 2017.

