ROME. KAZINFORM - The number of Italian monkeypox cases rose to 10 Thursday with the discovery of the first case in Emilia-Romagna, ANSA reports.

There are now five cases in Rome, three in Lombardy, and one each in Tuscany and Emilia.

The World Health Organization says over 200 cases have been found worldwide.

Many of the Italian cases are among men who had contact with a man who came back from the Canary Islands.