    17:08, 26 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Italian Oscar-winning film director Bernardo Bertolucci dies in Rome, aged 77

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Renowned Italian film director Bernardo Bertolucci, the master behind acclaimed films such as "Last Tango in Paris" and "The Little Emperor," has died in Rome aged 77 his publicist and an actor who was close to him said on Monday, EFE reports.

    Bertolucci was born in Parma (northern Italy) on March 16, 1941, and became a ground-breaking filmmaker who also delved into a variety of other mediums including poetry, scriptwriting and production, and was widely considered the last great master of Italian cinema.

    Culture World News
