Italian Pavilion at Astana EXPO-2017 welcomes 300,000th visitor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Italian Pavilion at Astana EXPO-2017 welcomed its 300,000th visitor this week, Kazinform reports.

"We are very proud about our 300'000 and more visitors, #italypavilion2017 values the #energy of the #people and the #curiosity of its #visitors," the Italian Pavilion took to its official Instagram account to announce the news.



The pavilion wanted to thank the 300,000 visitor in a special way and gave her a special present.



"The Italian Ambassador Stefano Ravagnan gave the 300'000th visitor a very particular gift: a beautiful handmade Italian #mosaicfrom the Spilimbergo school of mosaic of the region of Friuli Venezia Giulia. Thank you everyone, you are special..." the Instagram post says.



Now, with less than one month left before the end of the EXPO event in Astana, make sure to get your ticket and visit or revisit the exhibition. Astana EXPO-2017 is set to last until September 10, 2017.