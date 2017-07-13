EN
    Italian photo journalist to remind Pavlodar of WWII partisans

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Photo journalist and translator from Italy Tatyana Alexeyenko will bring her photo exhibition to the house museum of D.P. Bagayev in Pavlodar.

    The official presentation of Alexeyenko's photo exhibition called Following Partisans' Paths will be held on July 14, a source at the museum confirmed.

    Photo journalist and translator Tatyana Alexeyenko is the president of GhepArt Cultural Association and member of FIAF. She is the contributor of many printed media in Italy, Russia and Kazakhstan.

    The photo exhibition will remind its guests of lives of many Kazakh soldiers who fought in Northeast Italy and Slovenia during the WWII. There they formed the so-called Russian battalion that included soldiers and ordinary people from all republics of the Soviet Union, even the Kazakh SSR.

    Photos of battlegrounds, monuments, hospitals for partisans will be showcased at the museum.

     

     

    Culture Kazakhstan and Italy Events WWII Victory Day
