Italian PM Draghi to quit

ROME. KAZINFORM - Premier Mario Draghi announced in the Lower House on Thursday that he was reporting to President Sergio Mattarella to «communicate my resolution» to resign after his ruling coalition collapsed, ANSA reports.

The Italian parliament is set to be dissolved for early elections after three of the big parties in Draghi's coalition, Matteo Salvini's right-wing League, ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) and the 5-Star Movement (M5S), failed to take part in a confidence vote in the Senate on a resolution backing him on Wednesday.





Photo: ansa.it