    08:20, 05 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Italian PM Matteo Renzi steps down

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Italy Matteo Renzi has stepped down after the latest exit polls showed that nearly 60% of voters were against constitutional changes, Kazinform has learnt from Lenta.ru.

    Only about 45% of Italians voted to back Renzi's reform to cut Italy's bureaucracy and make the country more competitive.

    The referendum was widely considered as a test of Renzi's leadership and many opposition leaders called for him to resign as the first projections pointed to a defeat.

    In a press conference Renzi said he will take the full responsibility for the defeat and tender his resignation to the Italian president after two years and a half in office.

