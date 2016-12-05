Italian PM Matteo Renzi steps down

ROME. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Italy Matteo Renzi has stepped down after the latest exit polls showed that nearly 60% of voters were against constitutional changes, Kazinform has learnt from Lenta.ru.

Only about 45% of Italians voted to back Renzi's reform to cut Italy's bureaucracy and make the country more competitive.



The referendum was widely considered as a test of Renzi's leadership and many opposition leaders called for him to resign as the first projections pointed to a defeat.



In a press conference Renzi said he will take the full responsibility for the defeat and tender his resignation to the Italian president after two years and a half in office.