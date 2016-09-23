BEIJING. KAZINFORM Tongtian Road, known as the Road Miracle of the World, in Tianmen Mountain, Zhangjiajie of Central China's Hunan province, is considered one of the most dangerous roads in the world. It has 99 sharp turns, some of them 180 degrees and it rises 900 meters from 200 meters to 1,300 meters above the sea level.

The route has attracted many daredevil drivers from all over the globe over the years. But one man has outpaced all of them.

Italy's Fabio Barone covered the 10,770-meter route in just 10 minutes and 31 seconds, the fastest in the world.

In order to set the record time, Barone made changes to his Ferrari car, reducing the total weight of the vehicle by about 90 kilograms by using CFRP plates.