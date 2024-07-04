Italian state museums attract record 58m visitors in 2023

Italy saw a record number of visitors to its state-run museums in 2023, the Ministry of Culture said in Rome, as tourists flocked to the Mediterranean country's impressive array of monuments and archaeological sites, WAM reports.

Around 58 million visits to Italian state-run museums were tallied, topping the previous record of 55 million in 2018, before the coronavirus pandemic, according to a dpa report on Thursday.

The figure was also a significant increase on 2022's 46 million. The single most visited attraction was the Colosseum in the capital Rome with 12 million visitors.

Next on the list were the Pantheon in Rome with 9 million visitors and the Uffizi gallery in the central city of Florence, which attracted 2.7 million guests.