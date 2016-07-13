Italians considering projects to implement in Belarusian FEZ Brest

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Italian side is considering projects to implement in the free economic zone Brest, BelTA learned from Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Italy Alexander Guryanov on 13 July.

Belarus and Italy have agreed to keep the project to set up an Italian Industrial District in the free economic zone Brest. A land plot has been allocated for Italian companies there in accordance with the framework agreement. A representative delegation of the Italian Economic Development Ministry is expected to visit Belarus soon, said Alexander Guryanov.



Belarus and Italy have resumed work on a number of agreements, which ratification has not been finished yet. Those are related to scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation.



Alexander Guryanov noted that Italy is buying more Belarusian furniture as well as woodworking industry products and metal products. The diplomat reminded that Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has been to Italy and the Vatican on a visit this year. "The top-level visit sent a good signal to the Italian private sector. The sector considers Belarus as a platform for penetrating the market of the Eurasian Economic Union," said the Ambassador. Projects in the area of mechanical engineering, metalworking, agriculture, and power engineering are under consideration.



Over 200 companies with Italian capital, which primarily represent small and medium business, operate in Belarus now. The Belarusian side expects that major companies will arrive in the country after them, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.