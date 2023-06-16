Italy: 125,000 job hires in hospitality sector in June alone

ROME. KAZINFORM - There were 125,000 job hires in Italy's hospitality sector in June alone, sector sources said Friday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

The tourism industry was set to hire almost 165,000 people by the end of June, about 7,000 more than the same period last year, said retail group Fipe-Confcommercio.

Of these, about three quarters or 124,460 concern the hospitality and catering sector, the report said.