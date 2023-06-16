EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:43, 16 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Italy: 125,000 job hires in hospitality sector in June alone

    None
    Photo: ANSA
    ROME. KAZINFORM - There were 125,000 job hires in Italy's hospitality sector in June alone, sector sources said Friday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

    The tourism industry was set to hire almost 165,000 people by the end of June, about 7,000 more than the same period last year, said retail group Fipe-Confcommercio.

    Of these, about three quarters or 124,460 concern the hospitality and catering sector, the report said.


    Tags:
    Tourism World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!