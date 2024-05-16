On May 29, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, will welcome the counterparts of the five Central Asian countries (Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan) to Rome for a meeting that confirms the renewed attention with which Italy looks at a region increasingly at the center of political and economic balances global, Agenzia Nova reported.

According to what Agenzia Nova learned, the conference will be divided into three working sessions plus a plenary session in which, in addition to Tajani, foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries will take part in.

Italy, the first of the European countries to inaugurate it, thus relaunches the "1+5" format: the last meeting of this kind took place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in December 2021, when the head of the Farnesina was Luigi Di Maio.

The organization of the conference is part of the agreements made last January by the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on the occasion of the latter's visit to Rome.

The next edition should be held next year in Kazakhstan.