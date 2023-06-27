EN
    19:16, 27 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Italy: Consumer confidence rises in June – Istat

    Photo: ANSA
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Consumer confidence rose in Italy in June to reach the highest value since February 2022, Istat said on Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    The national statistics agency said that, after a slight dip in May, its consumer-confidence index rose from 105.1 to 108.6.

    Instead the IESI business-confidence indicator decreased for the second consecutive month, falling from 108.6 to 108.3, «its lowest level since last December», Istat added.

    The decline «is mainly determined by the deterioration in the manufacturing and retail sectors», according to the stats agency.


