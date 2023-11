ROME. KAZINFORM - The gross disposable income of Italian households increased by 3.2% in nominal terms and by 3.1% in real terms in the first quarter of 2023 with respect to the previous three months, Istat said on Tuesday, ANSA reports.

The national statistics agency added that consumer spending rose by 0.6% in nominal terms.

Istat said the savings rate was 7.6%, up by 2.3 points on the previous quarter.