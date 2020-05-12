Italy drops to 5th in coronavirus contagion table

ROME. KAZINFORM - A record number of contagions in Russia has changed the standings of the countries worst hit by COVID-19 around the world, ANSA reports.

Italy Drops to Fifth.

Italy has dropped from fourth to fifth place, behind Russia, the United Kingdom, Spain and the United States, according to the calculations of Worldometer.com, a website providing real-time statistics about the pandemic.

Specifically, Russia moved up the table, with 11,656 contagions taking its total up to 221,344, compared to the 219,814 registered in Italy up to Monday (up 744 with respect to Sunday).

USA Top.

Top of the standings remains the United States with over 1.37 million contagions, including 4,092 in just 24 hours.

Spain is in second place with 268,143 and a daily increase of 3,480. The United Kingdom is third with 223,060 contagions, including 3,877 registered on Monday.

Russia Looks to Post-Emergency Phase.

Despite the record number of contagions, Moscow is already thinking about how to organize the post-emergency phase.

President Vladimir Putin said the anti-coronavirus measures in Russia «have saved thousands of lives» in an address to the nation in which he illustrated the steps the government intends to take to reach 'phase two'.

Step by Step.

He reiterated the concept that it will be the job of the «governors of the regions» to frame the opening and closing of activities to gradually get the economy going again.

The abolition of the restrictive measures «cannot be instant, it must be performed with care, step by step», he said. Putin, furthermore, announced that by the middle of the month Russia will be able to do 300,000 COVID-19 tests a day, almost double the current number of 170,000.

Deaths in USA Close to 80,000.

As for deaths, the USA has registered 776 more coronavirus fatalities in 24 hours, the lowest rise since March. The total number of deaths in the country is now close to 80,000.

In the United Kingdom, the rise in the number of deaths dropped to 210, compared to 246 on Sunday, taking the total up to today to 32,065.