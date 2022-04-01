Italy ends two-year COVID-19 state of emergency

ROME. KAZINFORM More than two years after its announcement, and following several extensions, Italy on Thursday officially ended the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency.

The end date -- March 31 -- was originally announced by Prime Minister Mario Draghi in February. The country can now gradually phase out the remaining COVID measures between April 1 and Dec. 31, 2022, Xinhua reports.

From Friday on, the four-tier system based on a color code -- white, yellow, orange and red zones for no, low, medium and high pandemic risk, respectively -- will no longer apply, according to the new rules.

This means that the remaining measures will apply nationwide, regardless of the local or regional epidemiological situation.

KEY CHANGES

Several rules will change starting on April 1, according to a cabinet decree passed earlier in March.

Among the changes that will impact Italians' daily life the most are those concerning the «normal» green pass -- showing proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test --, which will no longer be needed to enter public offices, banks, shops and in the outdoor areas of restaurants and bars.

However, the pass will still be required for patrons inside cafeterias and restaurants.

Another key change provides that those aged 50 or older who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to access their workplaces again by presenting a negative test result.

However, the so-called «super» green pass (showing proof of vaccination or recovery only) will remain mandatory until Dec. 31 for healthcare workers, including those in nursing homes.

Also from Friday, local public transport passengers will not be required to present a green pass but will still be obliged to wear face masks on board until April 30.

The wearing of face masks will continue to be required until April 30 to enter shops, offices, restaurants, gyms, pools, theaters and other leisure and cultural venues, as well as workplaces.

The mandate to wear masks outdoors will be lifted everywhere in Italy, as will the obligation to wear an FFP2 (filtering face piece) mask in classrooms.

Stadiums and all other sports facilities will be allowed to operate at full capacity again. Proof of vaccination and wearing a face mask will continue to be needed to access indoor facilities.

In stadiums, a negative test result received within 48 hours as well as an FFP2 mask will suffice.





