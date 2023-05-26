Italy has highest male NEET rate in EU - Eurostat

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy had the highest proportion of young men who were not in employment, education or training (NEET) in 2022, Eurostat said on Friday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

It said Italy's NEET rate for men aged 15 to 29 was 17.7% last year.

The rate for young women was even higher at 20.5%, although Romania did even worse here, -25.4%.

That made for an overall NEET rate of 19% for Italy, compared to an EU average of 11.7%.