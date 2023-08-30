Italy heading for 7-10% electricity hikes - Tabarelli

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy heading for 7-10% electricity bill hikes, Nomsia Energia chief Davide Tabarelli told ANSA Tudesday, commenting on the surge in the price of electricity on the stock exchange, with a rise of 30% to EUR 138 in the last week.

«If these prices remain» in the markets «it is certain that there will be an increase on the next electricity bill. From 1 October there will be a jump of between 7 and 10 per cent in electricity tariffs for the last quarter, the first increase, a bit heavy, in 2023', ANSA reports.

Tabarelli explained that there has been»a rise in gas prices«in recent weeks with a return above 30 euro per megawatt hour and»automatically those of electricity go up«and»half of Italy's electricity production is made with gas,«the Nomisma president recalled.

Tabarelli added that in early September Arera»will determine the August price of gas and there will only be a slight increase of under 2%».