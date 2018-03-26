Italy honors Aiman Mussakhajayeva with Order of Merit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Aiman Mussakhajayeva honored by Italy with prestigious accolade, Kazinform reports.

People's Artist of Kazakhstan, the rector of the Kazakh National University of Arts Aiman Mussakhajayeva on the proposal of the Italian Embassy in Astana has been decorated by the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella with the title of Chevalier of The Order of Merit of the Italian Republic. The order marks a major contribution to the development of bilateral relations between Italy and Kazakhstan in the cultural, artistic and educational fields.



The Order of Merit is the first of Italy's national awards, created in 1951, bestowed by decree of the President of the Italian Republic as head of the orders of knighthood.