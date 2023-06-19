EN
    18:41, 19 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Italy: Housing market to contract by 10.7% in 2023 - notaries

    Photo: ANSA
    ROME. KAZINFORM - The housing market is expected to contract by 10.7% in 2023, the national council of notaries told ANSA on Monday.

    In the first two months of the year house sales and purchases fell by 2.7% nationwide, despite positive performance in Turin (+3.26%), Bologna (+2.88%), Bari (+1.14%) and Palermo (+2.11%), the council said.

    Instead, Milan (-3.74%), Verona (-1.45%), Rome (-2.09%), Florence (-5.28%) and Naples (-14.9%) all showed negative values.


