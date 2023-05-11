Italy lost 80,000 young graduates in last decade - survey

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy lost 80,000 young graduates in the last decade, according to a survey presented on Wednesday.

«In Italy over the last decade the difference between the graduates who went abroad and those who returned was 80,000 people,» said the chief economist of Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo, Gregorio De Felice, at the presentation of 'Look4Ward', a new observatory on tomorrow's world of work, ANSA reports.

«The sore point in the 'country system' is human capital,» he went on, explaining that «in this way the country constantly loses value, it loses its human capital».

Observing that Italy has the highest percentage of young people not in education, employment or training (NEETs) in Europe, De Felice added that «in Italy the great issue of generational change is very clear.» Between 2011 and 2021, in fact, De Felice said, «the top managers under 49 diminished by 53%», while those over 70 rose by 27%.

De Felice added that 45% of Italian firms are unable to find all the workers they need.