Italy - main importer of Kazakh products

BAKU. KAZINFORM Italy is the leader in the import of Kazakh products in January-September 2018, the Kazakh National Economy Ministry told Trend.



Exports from Kazakhstan to Italy in the reporting period amounted to $8.83 billion. The top three also include the Netherlands ($4.81 billion) and China ($4.23 billion), Trend reports.

They are followed by Russia ($3.83 billion), France ($2.69 billion), Switzerland ($2.08 billion), South Korea ($2.02 billion), Spain ($1.48 billion), Uzbekistan ($1.2 billion) and Romania ($1.11 billion).

In general, the trade turnover of Kazakhstan in January-September 2018 totaled $68.2 billion, an increase of 21.9 percent compared to the same period in 2017.

Exports totaled $44.5 billion, an increase of 28.4 percent, while the share of commodities in the exports of Kazakhstan amounted to 74.2 percent.