Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
The national statistics agency said this was the eighth consecutive year-on-year rise in the number of people in work here.
It said the number of people in permanent jobs rose by 3.7% and the self-employed were up 1%, while the number of temporary employees decreased by 2.7%.
It said the number of unemployed people dropped by 76,000 in one year (3.5%) as did the number of working-age individuals not active on the labour market, falling by 558,000 (4.3%).
The employment rate increased by 1.5 percentage points compared to the first quarter of 2022, rising to 60.9%, while unemployment and inactivity rates decreased by 0.5 and 1.4 percentage points to 8% and 33.7% respectively.
Istat said the number of people in employment in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 104,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 (0.4%).