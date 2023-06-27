EN
    09:06, 27 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Italy population ‘greying’ further says report

    None
    Photo: ANSA
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's population is greying further amid falling birth rates, rising average life spans and people getting older and older, Istat said in its annual Noi Italia report Monday, ANSA reports.

    For every 100 young people in the country there are now 187 elderly, said the report.

    The birth rate picked a tad to 1.25 per woman in 2021 after years of decline, said Noi Italia.
    In other points, Istat said marriages and divorces were both up slightly in 2021, the last year for which figures are available.


    ANSA
