    07:35, 25 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Italy quake death toll rises to 159 people

    ROME. KAZINFORM - The death toll in the devastating earthquake that hit central Italy on Wednesday has reached 159 people, according to news agency ANSA.

    According to the agency, active search and rescue operations are continuing in the area of the affected communities of Amatrice, Pescara del Tronto, Accumoli, Arquata.

    The 6.0-magnitude quake was followed by multiple aftershocks in the early hours of Wednesday devastating a number of mountainous towns and villages, including Amatrice, Pescara del Tronto and Accumoli where thousands were left homeless.

    Source: TASS

