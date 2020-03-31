EN
    13:14, 31 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Italy registers lowest number of new coronavirus cases in 20 days

    ROME. KAZINFORM Italy will extend «all» measures taken so far to contain the spread of the coronavirus, including obligatory self-isolation and movement restrictions, until «at least» April 12, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Monday.

    The restrictions were to have expired on April 3, EFE reports.

    The minister made his announcement at a meeting with the technical and scientific committee that advises him and from which he received the recommendation to extend the term of all containment measures «at least until Easter,» or April 12.


