Italy reopens inter-regional travel

ROME. KAZINFORM - After around three months and some 33,500 coronavirus deaths, Italians are once again free to travel from one region to another as of Wednesday.

«We've done it, thanks to the sacrifices everyone has made,» said Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia.

«Now it's time to focus on protecting the economy and jobs». COVID-19 has not been defeated though, with 55 more deaths reported on Tuesday and 318 new cases in Italy, up from 178 on Monday.

Source: ANSA