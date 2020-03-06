Italy reports 3,296 infected, 148 dead from coronavirus

ROME. KAZINFORM - Some 3,296 people have now been infected with the coronavirus, 590 more than Wednesday, and 148 have died with it, 41 more, emergency commissioner and civil protection chief Angelo Borrelli said Thursday.

Some 414 people have recovered, 138 more than Wednesday, he said.

There are 1,777 infected in Lombardy, 658 in Emilia Romagna, 380 in Veneto, 106 in Piedmont, 120 in Marche, 45 in Campania, 21 in Liguria, 60 in Tuscany, 41 in Lazio, 21 in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 16 in Sicily, 12 in Puglia, 8 in Abruzzo, 7 in Trentino, 7 in Molise, 9 in Umbria, 1 in the province of Bolzano, 2 in Calabria, 2 in Sardinia, one in Basilicata, and 2 in Valle d'Aosta.

The victims are 98 in Lombardy (25 more than yesterday), 30 in Emilia Romagna (+8), 10 in Veneto (+4), 4 in Marche, 3 in Liguria (+2) and one in Puglia.Overall, the total of infected is 3,858 including the victims and those recovered.As for swabs, some 32,362 have been taken, of which more than 27,000 in Lombardy, Emilia Romagna and Veneto.Borrelli denied that hospitals were in critical condition.